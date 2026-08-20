Kochi ED Cracks Down on Corporate Fraud and Bribe Network

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kochi conducted searches in Kozhikode related to M/s Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited's (CMRL) involvement in corporate fraud and bribery. Investigations revealed Rs 182 crore in fictitious expenses, with bribes paid to various entities, including Veena, daughter of Kerala's ex-Chief Minister. Digital evidence and records were seized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 10:48 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 10:48 IST
Kochi ED Cracks Down on Corporate Fraud and Bribe Network
Representative image (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kochi has ramped up its investigation into corporate fraud and bribery by executing search operations at nine locations in Kozhikode on August 18. This move is part of a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, targeting M/s Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), based on a Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) report.

The SFIO's findings unearthed ₹182 crore in fictitious cash expenses by CMRL over 15 years, used for bribery. Notably, payments were made to Veena, daughter of former Kerala Chief Minister, P Vijayan. Through her company, Exalogic Solutions, she received ₹2.78 crore disguised as IT consultancy fees. Additionally, loans totalling ₹50 lakh were extended to Exalogic by CMRL's managing director, despite Exalogic's repayment failures.

The ED highlighted evidence of crime proceeds managed by CMRL's SN Sasidharan Kartha, with significant funds directed to Veena without services rendered. Previous searches on Veena's premises revealed handwritten accounts tracking fund transfers to Dubai, alongside digital evidence. The ongoing investigation also uncovered illegal SIM card use and hawala-based fund transfers, marking significant progress in the case.

TRENDING

1
Railway Ministry Greenlights Speed Boost on Jammu Line

Railway Ministry Greenlights Speed Boost on Jammu Line

India
2
Congress Slams BJP Amid Escalating Vande Mataram Controversy

Congress Slams BJP Amid Escalating Vande Mataram Controversy

India
3
Taiwan's Strategic Defense Surge: A Billion-Dollar Military Modernization

Taiwan's Strategic Defense Surge: A Billion-Dollar Military Modernization

Global
4
Trump's Tensions with South Korea Highlight Regional Security Strains

Trump's Tensions with South Korea Highlight Regional Security Strains

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Green Credit or Subsidies: Which One Really Cuts Corporate Carbon?

Can Better Slums Save Lives? Rio Study Links Urban Upgrades to Sharp Drop in Heatwave Deaths

Can East Asia Sustain Its Growth Miracle? World Bank Maps a New Fiscal Strategy for the Region

Gold Rush or Growth Trap? Solomon Islands Bets on Mining to Build a Stronger Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026