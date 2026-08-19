ED Probes Azam Khan-linked University in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a series of searches at properties associated with Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. These searches, carried out on Wednesday, targeted ten premises in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering activities connected to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

The coordinated effort involves multiple teams from the ED's Lucknow zonal office, working closely with local police in both states. Among the sites under scrutiny are Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, both linked to Khan. This private university, founded by Khan in 2006, is located in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Officials report that the investigation focuses on the suspected diversion of government contract funds through private contractors. These funds are believed to have been redirected towards creating assets for the university and trust. The ED's objective is to trace the crime proceeds, examining financial records and uncovering relevant documents and digital evidence of the alleged financial misappropriation.