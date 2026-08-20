Tensions Rise as Lawyers Demand BCI Chairman's Resignation

Amid rising tensions within the legal community, a protest erupted outside the Bar Council of India (BCI) office, with lawyers demanding the resignation of Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra. Heavy police deployment marked the demonstration organized by the All India Young Advocates Association, backed by the Cockroach Janta Party.

The controversy stems from a BCI decision on August 13 to prevent Hyderabad's NALSAR University's 2026 graduating batch from enrolling, following the students' campaign on judicial matters and an invite to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. Although the BCI withdrew the action and CJI Kant called it unnecessary, criticism of the BCI's authority remains.

Advocate Raman Sharma emphasized the protest was primarily a movement within the legal fraternity, despite external support. Critiques of Mishra's 14-year tenure include accusations of neglecting lawyer welfare and pursuing political agendas while ignoring pressing issues like fake law colleges and attacks on lawyers. Calls for Mishra's resignation are echoed by legal associations statewide.