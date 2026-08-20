Champawat Leads Healthcare Innovation with First Blood Component Separation Unit

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launches the first Blood Component Separation Unit at Champawat District Hospital, marking a significant advancement in local healthcare. This facility promises rapid access to essential blood components, reducing dependency on neighboring districts. Infrastructure and healthcare upgrades continue to propel Champawat towards model district status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 14:29 IST
Champawat Leads Healthcare Innovation with First Blood Component Separation Unit
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the state’s first Blood Component Separation Unit at the Champawat District Hospital on Thursday. This milestone, completed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh, represents a pivotal enhancement of the district's healthcare services, offering critical blood components to patients locally during emergencies.

Addressing the virtual launch event, Dhami emphasized the state government’s commitment to bolstering healthcare infrastructure, asserting that the development of Champawat as a model district is a key priority. The new facility is set to drastically reduce patient reliance on medical services in other districts, enhancing access to vital blood components in urgent situations.

Beyond healthcare, significant infrastructural improvements are underway in Champawat. A new 50-bed Critical Care Block and diagnostic facilities, including CT and MRI scans, have been established. Moreover, extensive construction projects totaling over Rs 11.71 crore aim to further modernize the district hospital. These efforts align with wider initiatives to advance road, parking, and water infrastructure, ensuring comprehensive development throughout Champawat.

TRENDING

1
Kharge Criticizes PM CARES Fund Transparency Amid Surplus

Kharge Criticizes PM CARES Fund Transparency Amid Surplus

India
2
AFC/M23 Rebels Impose Ebola Movement Restrictions

AFC/M23 Rebels Impose Ebola Movement Restrictions

Global
3
Supreme Court Upholds Delhi High Court's Eviction Order for DUSIB Land

Supreme Court Upholds Delhi High Court's Eviction Order for DUSIB Land

India
4
Fidelity International's Strategic Retreat from China

Fidelity International's Strategic Retreat from China

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Schools Should Redesign Learning, Not Retreat From AI

Debt, War, Pandemics and Climate: The New Architecture of Fiscal Risk

Africa’s Mines Are Finding Real Returns From Digitalisation

Electricity Theft Is a $89 Billion Problem: Why Smarter AI Deployment Matters More Than Bigger Models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026