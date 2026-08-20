Champawat Leads Healthcare Innovation with First Blood Component Separation Unit

In a groundbreaking move, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the state’s first Blood Component Separation Unit at the Champawat District Hospital on Thursday. This milestone, completed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh, represents a pivotal enhancement of the district's healthcare services, offering critical blood components to patients locally during emergencies.

Addressing the virtual launch event, Dhami emphasized the state government’s commitment to bolstering healthcare infrastructure, asserting that the development of Champawat as a model district is a key priority. The new facility is set to drastically reduce patient reliance on medical services in other districts, enhancing access to vital blood components in urgent situations.

Beyond healthcare, significant infrastructural improvements are underway in Champawat. A new 50-bed Critical Care Block and diagnostic facilities, including CT and MRI scans, have been established. Moreover, extensive construction projects totaling over Rs 11.71 crore aim to further modernize the district hospital. These efforts align with wider initiatives to advance road, parking, and water infrastructure, ensuring comprehensive development throughout Champawat.