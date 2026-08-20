Sterling Surges Amid Dollar's Dip and U.S. Treasury Action

The British pound soared to a six-month high on Thursday due to the declining dollar, influenced by a sudden move from the U.S. Treasury to mitigate rising long-term borrowing costs. This action resulted in the dollar weakening against multiple global currencies.

Sterling climbed 0.4% to reach $1.3661, its highest since mid-February. This rise came on the heels of the U.S. Treasury announcing plans to double buybacks of longer-dated Treasury securities, pushing 30-year yields down sharply after recent peaks.

Domestically, the pound is bolstered by elevated UK inflation, prompting expectations of increased borrowing costs from the Bank of England. Despite a cooling job market, traders predict a BOE rate hike by year-end, with a second rise anticipated by April. Yet, analysts suggest a potential weakening of the pound against the euro.