Sterling Surges Amid Dollar's Dip and U.S. Treasury Action

The British pound reached a six-month high against the dollar following the U.S. Treasury's unexpected measures to manage rising long-term borrowing costs, causing a dip in the dollar. Meanwhile, increased UK inflation continues to support the pound, with expectations of further borrowing cost hikes from the Bank of England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 16:02 IST
Sterling Surges Amid Dollar's Dip and U.S. Treasury Action
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The British pound soared to a six-month high on Thursday due to the declining dollar, influenced by a sudden move from the U.S. Treasury to mitigate rising long-term borrowing costs. This action resulted in the dollar weakening against multiple global currencies.

Sterling climbed 0.4% to reach $1.3661, its highest since mid-February. This rise came on the heels of the U.S. Treasury announcing plans to double buybacks of longer-dated Treasury securities, pushing 30-year yields down sharply after recent peaks.

Domestically, the pound is bolstered by elevated UK inflation, prompting expectations of increased borrowing costs from the Bank of England. Despite a cooling job market, traders predict a BOE rate hike by year-end, with a second rise anticipated by April. Yet, analysts suggest a potential weakening of the pound against the euro.

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