All Blacks' Trio Returns for High-Stakes South Africa Test

Will Jordan and Cam Roigard return to New Zealand's team for the first test against South Africa, after recovering from injuries. Coach Dave Rennie named them in the starting lineup. Ardie Savea will captain the side, as the All Blacks prepare for 'Rugby's Greatest Rivalry' series against South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 15:53 IST
All Blacks' Trio Returns for High-Stakes South Africa Test

Record try-scorer Will Jordan and first-choice scrumhalf Cam Roigard have been included in New Zealand's team for the first test against South Africa at Ellis Park on Saturday, marking their return after recovering from injuries.

Coach Dave Rennie announced the pair in the starting lineup, even though injuries had previously sidelined them for the first three tour games against provincial opposition.

Ardie Savea will captain the side, having been rested after the successful Nations Championship where the All Blacks triumphed over France, Italy, and Ireland. Saturday's test is the debut of the 'Rugby's Greatest Rivalry' series, with further matches scheduled in Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Baltimore.

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