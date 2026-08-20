Sri Lanka Battles Water Crisis Amid El Niño Drought
Sri Lanka is delivering water to 72,000 people across seven districts grappling with severe El Niño-induced drought. Government officials warn of the worst impact in decades, as water levels drop drastically and crops suffer. Over $14 million has been allocated for water distribution, with potential drought continuation into next year.
Sri Lanka's government is undertaking an extensive water distribution effort, reaching nearly 72,000 individuals across seven districts amidst a severe drought attributed to this year's El Niño phenomenon.
Senior officials acknowledge the situation might represent the most severe El Niño impact in decades, drastically affecting water availability and agriculture.
The authorities have planned a budget of approximately $14 million to ensure water supply, anticipating further challenges before the expected relief from year-end monsoon rains.