Sri Lanka Battles Water Crisis Amid El Niño Drought

Sri Lanka's government is undertaking an extensive water distribution effort, reaching nearly 72,000 individuals across seven districts amidst a severe drought attributed to this year's El Niño phenomenon.

Senior officials acknowledge the situation might represent the most severe El Niño impact in decades, drastically affecting water availability and agriculture.

The authorities have planned a budget of approximately $14 million to ensure water supply, anticipating further challenges before the expected relief from year-end monsoon rains.