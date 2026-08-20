In a significant development, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed the apprehension and charging of Delhi-based attorney Vijay Aggarwal in connection with alleged sexual assaults at a Mayfair property in London. The police responded to reports on August 11 and promptly arrested Aggarwal and a 41-year-old woman.

Aggarwal, identified as the 57-year-old suspect, faces four counts of sexual assault, while the woman has been charged with two counts of assisting in the offences, authorities revealed. Both appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on August 13 and remain in custody pending a further hearing at Southwark Crown Court on September 10.

The case also saw two additional arrests on August 11, a 23-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, who have since been released on bail as the investigation proceeds. Despite the gravity of the charges, Aggarwal's acquaintances contest media reports on his alleged detention, emphasizing no substantial evidence of financial misconduct has surfaced. Aggarwal, noted for representing Mehul Choksi, remains legally innocent until proven otherwise.