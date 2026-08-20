Delhi Master Plan 2047: A Blueprint for Inclusive Urban Transformation

The Delhi Master Plan 2047 aims to provide inclusive housing and urban facilities, featuring Transit-Oriented Development and land pooling for planned expansion. It emphasizes ease of living, heritage conservation, ecological restoration, and improved mobility with a focus on deregulation and digitization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 22:27 IST
Delhi Master Plan 2047: A Blueprint for Inclusive Urban Transformation
Delhi Minister Ashish Sood (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant step towards shaping the future of India's capital, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood revealed that the Delhi Master Plan 2047, announced on Thursday, focuses on providing housing and facilities for all societal sectors. The plan integrates Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) and employs land pooling as strategic measures for planned urban expansion.

Minister Sood emphasized that the Master Plan ensures access to housing and amenities for diverse societal classes. Meanwhile, the Vice Chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), N Saravana Kumar, announced that the plan was formally notified, highlighting 'Ease of Doing Business' and 'Ease of Living' as core priorities. The DDA endorses a participatory model through land pooling, encouraging private landowners to partake in development ensuring infrastructure alignment.

Kumar further pointed out the plan's focus on modernizing regulatory frameworks by digitizing processes and facilitating redevelopment in aging areas. The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry confirmed this transformative plan would redefine Delhi's core, conserve heritage sites, rejuvenate green belts, and bolster connectivity. Key developments include the Yuge Yugeen National Museum and a major educational hub in Narela.

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