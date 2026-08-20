Delhi Master Plan-2047: Transforming the Capital's Urban Landscape

On Thursday, the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry announced the notification of the Delhi Master Plan-2047, envisioning a transformative overhaul of the city's core areas. Central to this ambitious plan is the modernization of Delhi's administrative and ceremonial zone, along with a redevelopment of Kartavya Path into a world-class public and cultural district.

A cornerstone of the plan includes the establishment of the Yuge Yugeen National Museum, a cultural landmark designed to span approximately 1.25 lakh square meters. Emphasizing heritage preservation, the plan proposes the conservation of 1,500 heritage assets through Cultural Resource Management Plans, allowing for adaptive reuse of historic buildings as venues for hotels, museums, offices, and other cultural purposes.

The ecological focus of the plan highlights the Yamuna River, proposing protections and restorations for nearly 1,700 hectares of its floodplains through 13 major projects. A 52-kilometer cycle track will provide eco-friendly connectivity along the floodplains. The Green Connect Network aims to improve access to Delhi's green spaces, urban forests, and biodiversity parks.

The plan also outlines Narela's development as a major education hub, setting aside 138 hectares for educational institutions. Meanwhile, Dwarka is to be transformed into an international gateway and investment hub, catering to IT, startups, and industrial sectors with world-class infrastructure. The transport framework will be strengthened by a proposed Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority, promoting integrated transit solutions through multimodal hubs connecting various transport modes.

Strategic urban growth is supported by high-density developments along the UER-II corridor, accompanied by regulatory simplifications to ease building processes. A land pooling framework is poised to streamline development, with a reduction in the number of land use premises. The plan prioritizes strategic, sustainable growth to enhance Delhi's urban landscape.