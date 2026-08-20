Delhi Unveils Master Plan 2047: A Vision for Holistic Urban Development

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced the Delhi Master Plan 2047, focusing on comprehensive urban development. The plan prioritizes housing for all, supports commercial activities along major roads, and emphasizes public transport, addressing the city's growing population and infrastructure constraints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 17:47 IST
Delhi Unveils Master Plan 2047: A Vision for Holistic Urban Development
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, joined by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, unveiled the ambitious Delhi Master Plan 2047 on Thursday. The plan aims for the comprehensive development of the national capital, ensuring progress across rural, unauthorized, and planned areas, while addressing the housing needs for all segments of the population.

Speaking at a press conference, CM Gupta acknowledged the geographical constraints posed by Delhi's 1,484 square kilometers area. However, she emphasized that the plan prioritizes robust urban development, considering challenges like transport-related pollution and the provision of housing across social strata. A notable announcement enables commercial activities on ground floors along roads spanning 30 meters in width.

Union Minister Khattar highlighted the plan's focus on adding 30 to 40 lakh new housing units, predominantly affordable, to accommodate a burgeoning population. He underscored the necessity for planned urban expansion and seamless mobility via enhanced public transport, backed by a dedicated Transit-Oriented Development policy to foster high-density growth along major transit corridors.

TRENDING

1
Fed's Rate Hike Prospects in Question Amid Mixed Economic Data

Fed's Rate Hike Prospects in Question Amid Mixed Economic Data

Global
2
Health Highlights: From Ebola to Cancer Vaccine Breakthroughs

Health Highlights: From Ebola to Cancer Vaccine Breakthroughs

Global
3
Multilayered Headlines: Jobless Claims, Screwworms, and Trump's Controversies

Multilayered Headlines: Jobless Claims, Screwworms, and Trump's Controversie...

Global
4
Kazakhstan's Political Shift and Global Tensions Highlighted in World News

Kazakhstan's Political Shift and Global Tensions Highlighted in World News

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Farmer to Farmer: How Climate Knowledge Really Travels

Vancomycin Dosing: Why Timing and AUC May Matter More

Schools Should Redesign Learning, Not Retreat From AI

Debt, War, Pandemics and Climate: The New Architecture of Fiscal Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026