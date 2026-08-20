Delhi Unveils Master Plan 2047: A Vision for Holistic Urban Development

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, joined by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, unveiled the ambitious Delhi Master Plan 2047 on Thursday. The plan aims for the comprehensive development of the national capital, ensuring progress across rural, unauthorized, and planned areas, while addressing the housing needs for all segments of the population.

Speaking at a press conference, CM Gupta acknowledged the geographical constraints posed by Delhi's 1,484 square kilometers area. However, she emphasized that the plan prioritizes robust urban development, considering challenges like transport-related pollution and the provision of housing across social strata. A notable announcement enables commercial activities on ground floors along roads spanning 30 meters in width.

Union Minister Khattar highlighted the plan's focus on adding 30 to 40 lakh new housing units, predominantly affordable, to accommodate a burgeoning population. He underscored the necessity for planned urban expansion and seamless mobility via enhanced public transport, backed by a dedicated Transit-Oriented Development policy to foster high-density growth along major transit corridors.