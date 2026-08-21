Foiled Plot: Drone Attacks Thwarted in Moscow Region
Russian authorities have arrested eight individuals for a planned attack involving drones on a strategic defense enterprise in Moscow, and a foreign national scouting government targets. All are suspected of working for Ukrainian special services. Ukraine has not responded to these claims.
Russian authorities arrested eight individuals accused of plotting an attack on a strategic defense enterprise in the Moscow region, employing drones equipped with explosives smuggled from the European Union, state news agencies reported Friday.
In a separate incident, a foreign national was detained in the Murmansk region for allegedly scouting Russian government buildings and aiming to cross into Norway. The individual is suspected of observing trains transporting petroleum at a Moscow railway station.
State agencies claim the suspects were working for Ukrainian special services, though Ukraine has yet to comment on these recent detentions.