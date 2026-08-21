Foiled Plot: Drone Attacks Thwarted in Moscow Region

Russian authorities arrested eight individuals accused of plotting an attack on a strategic defense enterprise in the Moscow region, employing drones equipped with explosives smuggled from the European Union, state news agencies reported Friday.

In a separate incident, a foreign national was detained in the Murmansk region for allegedly scouting Russian government buildings and aiming to cross into Norway. The individual is suspected of observing trains transporting petroleum at a Moscow railway station.

State agencies claim the suspects were working for Ukrainian special services, though Ukraine has yet to comment on these recent detentions.