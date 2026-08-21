Foiled Plot: Drone Attacks Thwarted in Moscow Region

Russian authorities have arrested eight individuals for a planned attack involving drones on a strategic defense enterprise in Moscow, and a foreign national scouting government targets. All are suspected of working for Ukrainian special services. Ukraine has not responded to these claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 12:35 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 12:35 IST
Foiled Plot: Drone Attacks Thwarted in Moscow Region
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Russian authorities arrested eight individuals accused of plotting an attack on a strategic defense enterprise in the Moscow region, employing drones equipped with explosives smuggled from the European Union, state news agencies reported Friday.

In a separate incident, a foreign national was detained in the Murmansk region for allegedly scouting Russian government buildings and aiming to cross into Norway. The individual is suspected of observing trains transporting petroleum at a Moscow railway station.

State agencies claim the suspects were working for Ukrainian special services, though Ukraine has yet to comment on these recent detentions.

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