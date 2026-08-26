"Opportunity to remember teachings of Prophet Muhammad": President Murmu extends greetings on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, calling for people to draw inspiration from the teachings and life of Prophet Muhammad and contribute towards building an inclusive and progressive India.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2026 10:07 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 10:07 IST
"Opportunity to remember teachings of Prophet Muhammad": President Murmu extends greetings on Eid Milad-un-Nabi
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, calling for people to draw inspiration from the teachings and life of Prophet Muhammad and contribute towards building an inclusive and progressive India. In a post on X, the President said the occasion provides an opportunity to remember the teachings of Prophet Muhammad and emphasised the values of noble morals and a spirit of duty.

"On this sacred occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all my fellow citizens, especially my Muslim brothers and sisters. The festival of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is an opportunity to remember the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). His teachings inspire us to embrace noble morals and a spirit of duty. Let us draw guidance from the exalted principles of the blessed life of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and play our active role in building an inclusive and progressive India," the President said in her post. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the occasion, expressing hope that the festival would strengthen togetherness and bring joy to people.

In a post on X, PM said, "Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Milad-un-Nabi. I hope this occasion furthers togetherness and joy all around us. May the spirit of kindness and giving back to society always guide us." Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi or Mawlid, marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (SAW). The Prophet's birthday is observed on 12 Rabi Ul Awwal, which is the third month according to the Islamic calendar.

One of the most essential parts of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is to celebrate the life of the Prophet, his teachings, sufferings, and his character, as he even forgave his enemies. The Prophet's birth anniversary is generally marked by observance rather than celebration, with festivities kept to a minimum. (ANI)

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