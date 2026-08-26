Indian Navy ensures safe transit of merchant vessels MV Union Mariner, Dagher through Bab-el-Mandeb Strait

A mission-deployed unit of the Indian Navy monitored the safe transit of merchant vessels MV Union Mariner and MV Dagher through the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait on Tuesday (August 25). The Indian Navy continues to safeguard the transit of vital cargo to and from India, reinforcing its commitment to uphold India's maritime interests.

The Bab-el-Mandeb Strait is a narrow yet strategically crucial sea corridor linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean. Indian Navy warships are mission-deployed in the Middle East region amid the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran.

Indian Navy warships are in the Gulf of Oman for Operation Sankalp and carrying out anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden. The warships in the Gulf of Aden are helping Indian merchant vessels to reach their destinations safely, sources in the defence establishment said. There has not been any communication regarding this, but if there is a need, they can be used to help stranded Indian nationals there, they said. (ANI)