FSSAI inspects two major hotels in Delhi's Aerocity, finds cockroaches, flies

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) inspected the kitchens of two major hotels in Delhi's Aerocity and found deficiencies, such as foul smell, cockroaches, flies, etc, sources said.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 15:11 IST
FSSAI inspects two major hotels in Delhi's Aerocity, finds cockroaches, flies
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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By Shalini Bhardwaj Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) inspected the kitchens of two major hotels in Delhi's Aerocity and found deficiencies, such as foul smell, cockroaches, flies, etc, sources said.

"Deficiencies were found in the segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food in the kitchen. Complaints regarding cockroaches, flies and foul smell were recorded," said sources. "Some bread packets bearing expired stickers were also found. Around 87 kg of expired sweets were found in the confectionery area and were destroyed on the spot. In the pastry section, expired cake bases, flies and cockroaches were found." Sources said

At another hospital in Aerocity, New Delhi, during inspection, several deficiencies were found. "The inspection continued for around two days, during which 59 deficiencies were recorded," said sources.

Sources also said, "Required FSSAI licences or endorsements were not available for some food products. Irregularities were also found in the labelling of packaged food products. Mouldy apples and rotten tomatoes were found. Several food items were stored in the open, while deficiencies were also noted in vegetarian and non-vegetarian food storage. Cockroaches and broken containers were found in the bakery. This comes as multiple inspections are being conducted throughout various states. In a separate case, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Maharashtra earlier this month suspended the FSSAI license of a prominent establishment located at Kranti Chowk in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with immediate effect.

The action was taken following a surprise inspection under the "Safe Food Safe Maharashtra" campaign, which uncovered severe hygiene breaches and critical public health hazards. Inspectors found chopped, foul-smelling paneer kept in the kitchen ready for active cooking, lacking any validity or use-by date. Due to its high moisture and protein content, spoiled paneer poses a severe risk of rapid microbial growth. (ANI)

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