"BJP not in Punjab's interest": Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla amid SAD-BJP alliance speculation

Amid speculation over a possible alliance between the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the assembly polls next year, Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Wednesday said the BJP is "not in Punjab's interest" and alleged that the Centre had failed to address several key issues concerning the state. Aujla said the people of Punjab were aware of the BJP's approach towards the state and alleged that the Centre had not seriously addressed issues such as floods, border security, education and funding. "The BJP is not in Punjab's interest -- the whole of Punjab knows this," he said.

The Congress MP said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Punjab three times but had not 'adequately' addressed even one of the state's major concerns. He also alleged "increasing interference from the Centre in matters related to educational institutions and universities in the state, and other issues." "This shows that their interest is not in Punjab's welfare," Aujla said.

He also raised concerns over security along Punjab's border and the continued entry of drugs into the state. "Our border issues remain, and drugs continue to enter the state. We have repeatedly raised the need for an anti-drone system in Parliament," he said.

The Congress leader further alleged that funds meant for Punjab had been withheld by the Centre, adding to the state's financial challenges. His remarks came amid reports and political speculation about a possible rapprochement between the BJP and the SAD. The two parties were long-standing allies in Punjab before parting ways in 2020 over the now-repealed farm laws. Shiromani Akali Dal had historically been the dominant partner in the state, with the BJP contesting a smaller number of urban seats.

Targeting the SAD as well, Aujla said the party had failed to deliver on issues concerning the Sikh community and Punjab when it was in power in the state. "As for the Shiromani Akali Dal, they failed on Panthic issues when they were in power and failed politically as well," he said. However, on Tuesday, Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon said the party is preparing for the 2027 Assembly elections and will contest all 117 seats in the state. He said there has been no discussion on any alliance.

"2027 State elections are coming up. BJP is all set. We will contest all 117 seats," Dhillon told reporters. Shiromani Akali Dal Vice President Sanjiv Talwar said that while the party has given SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal full authority to take decisions regarding Punjab, he personally believes an alliance between the SAD and BJP could be capable of defeating the incumbent government.

"While the entire Akali Dal has vested full authority in Sukhbir Singh Badal to make decisions regarding Punjab, I can share my personal view as an Akali leader. The people of Punjab rightly feel that there is only one alliance capable of ousting the current government--an alliance between the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP," Talwar said. (ANI)