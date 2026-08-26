Amit Shah speaks to Bihar CM amid flood threat following heavy rain, glacier burst in Nepal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary over the phone amid a flood threat in the state following heavy rainfall and a glacier burst in Nepal. During the telephonic conversation, Shah assured the Bihar government of all possible assistance from the Centre to deal with any potential crisis arising from the situation.

The Home Minister also directed that necessary preparedness measures be taken to respond to any emergency. He also said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is being mobilised to deal with any eventuality and provide assistance to the state authorities if required. The developments come amid concerns over the impact of heavy rainfall and the glacier burst in Nepal on water levels and the possibility of flooding in parts of Bihar.

The Centre is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Bihar government to ensure timely assistance and effective disaster response measures. Shah's intervention comes as part of the Centre's efforts to strengthen preparedness and ensure that adequate resources are available to respond to any flood-related emergency in the state.

Authorities said at least eight people were killed after flash floods struck parts of Nepal on Wednesday, causing extensive damage to roads, bridges and power infrastructure in areas bordering Tibet. According to local reports, several people remain unaccounted for after a sudden surge in the Bhote Koshi River inundated Nepal's Nuwakot and Dhading districts. The floodwaters reportedly originated on the Tibetan side of the border, sweeping through villages and causing widespread destruction.

With the flash floods causing significant disruption in Nepal, authorities in Bihar have intensified their preparedness measures amid concerns over the possibility of increased water flow downstream. Bihar is traversed by several major rivers originating in Nepal, including the Gandak, also known as the Narayani, and the Kosi. Both rivers originate in the Himalayan and Tibetan regions before flowing into the plains of India. (ANI)