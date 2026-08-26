Soccer-Former England forward Sterling charged with dangerous driving

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 17:19 IST
Soccer-Former England forward Sterling charged with dangerous driving

Former England winger ​Raheem Sterling ​has been charged ‌with dangerous ​driving and possessing nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation ‌following a motorway crash in May, Hampshire Police said on Wednesday. "Raheem Sterling, 31, from Berkshire, ‌has been charged for the following ‌offences: dangerous driving, possession of nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation, failing to provide a specimen," a ⁠Hampshire & ​Isle of ⁠Wight Constabulary spokesperson said in a statement to ⁠Reuters.

Sterling, who most recently played for Dutch side ​Feyenoord, crashed his Lamborghini into barriers on ⁠the M3. No other vehicles were involved and ⁠no ​injuries were reported. Sterling, who joined Feyenoord on a short-term deal in February ⁠after leaving Chelsea by mutual consent, has been ⁠without ⁠a club since the end of last season.

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