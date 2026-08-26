Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Interact with Two Hapur Athletes on National Sports Day

On the occasion of National Sports Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with athletes and young people from across the country under the 'Khelo India Samvaad' programme on August 27. Monad University in Hapur has been selected as one of the venues for the programme, where the Prime Minister will virtually interact with two athletes from the district, Himani Sandh and Mayank Kumar. The programme will also be screened live at the university.

ANI | Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-08-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 18:07 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Interact with Two Hapur Athletes on National Sports Day
Himani Sandh and Mayank Kumar to interact with the Prime Minister at Monad University; programme to be streamed live. Image Credit: ANI

PNN Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 26: On the occasion of National Sports Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with athletes and young people from across the country under the 'Khelo India Samvaad' programme on August 27. Monad University in Hapur has been selected as one of the venues for the programme, where the Prime Minister will virtually interact with two athletes from the district, Himani Sandh and Mayank Kumar. The programme will also be screened live at the university.

Deputy Sports Officer Aruna Singh and District Youth Officer Ekta Mishra said that the Prime Minister's virtual address will begin at 8 am at selected educational institutions across 150 districts in the country. Preparations for the programme have been completed at Monad University, with efforts being made to ensure maximum participation of young people and athletes from the district. Following the Prime Minister's interaction, a local youth dialogue will be organised with athletes, youth representatives and people associated with the sporting community. The discussion will focus on encouraging young people to take up sports, expanding sports infrastructure and facilities, and creating greater opportunities for athletes and emerging sporting talent.

The programme will also highlight the development of sports infrastructure and facilities across the country over the past decade, the support being provided to athletes, initiatives to nurture sporting talent, and preparations for upcoming Olympic and Commonwealth Games. During the youth dialogue session, participants will have an opportunity to share their views, ideas and suggestions on the development of sports and opportunities for athletes. According to officials, suggestions received from the participating youth will be recorded in a designated register and forwarded for further consideration. Useful and impactful suggestions may also be published in the name of the young participant or athlete who submitted them.

The programme has generated considerable enthusiasm among athletes and young people in Hapur. Officials have appealed to maximum numbers of youngsters and sportspersons to participate in the programme and share their views and suggestions regarding the development of sports and the future of athletes. The event is expected to provide an important platform for motivating young people towards sports, highlighting opportunities available in the sporting sector and encouraging emerging talent from Hapur and across the country.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG directs all departmental, agency heads to remain actively present on ground amid ongoing waterlogging situation

Delhi LG directs all departmental, agency heads to remain actively present o...

India
2
Momentum, leveraged trading keep software stocks on roller coaster

Momentum, leveraged trading keep software stocks on roller coaster

Global
3
US inflation remains sticky in July; 2nd-quarter GDP unrevised at 1.5%

US inflation remains sticky in July; 2nd-quarter GDP unrevised at 1.5%

Global
4
CXMT enters race with SK hynix to supply next-generation LPDDR6 memory for Xiaomi chip

CXMT enters race with SK hynix to supply next-generation LPDDR6 memory for X...

South Korea

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Fewer Mature Eggs, Similar Birth Chances: New Insight Into IVF Outcomes After Cancer Treatment

Explainable AI Reveals What Shapes Recovery After Prostate Cancer Surgery

A Warming Planet, a Weary Mind: Climate Distress Reaches University Life

Can Smarter Urbanization Transform China’s Border Counties Without Creating a Debt Crisis?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026