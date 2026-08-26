Two students drown in Himachal's Pabbar River, bodies recovered; families given immediate relief

The bodies of two 16-year-old students who drowned while swimming in the Pabbar River in Himachal Pradesh's Rohru subdivision have been recovered following a joint search and rescue operation involving local residents, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police and the local administration, officials said on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 18:53 IST
Two students drown in Himachal's Pabbar River, bodies recovered; families given immediate relief
Visuals from the site (Photo/DPRO HP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The bodies of two 16-year-old students who drowned while swimming in the Pabbar River in Himachal Pradesh's Rohru subdivision have been recovered following a joint search and rescue operation involving local residents, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police and the local administration, officials said on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Shiven Roshan, 16, son of Shishu Pal and a resident of Karasa, and Saksham, 16, son of Rajdev and a resident of Banoti.

According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Civil), Rohru, Dharmesh Ramautra, the two students had gone to the Pabbar River to swim when they ventured into deep water and drowned. Soon after information about the incident was received, teams from the local administration and police reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. The NDRF was also alerted and subsequently joined the search and recovery efforts.

During the operation, Mangta Ram Dogra, a resident of Kotdu (Karasa), recovered the body of one of the students from the Pabbar River. The body of the second student was subsequently recovered from the river with the assistance of the NDRF team, the SDM said. The administration has provided immediate financial relief to the families of both deceased students as per the applicable rules, the official said.

SDM Ramautra said the administration would extend all possible assistance and support to the bereaved families. The tragic incident has cast a pall of gloom over the Rohru area, with the deaths of the two young students leaving their families and the local community deeply saddened.

The administration has expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased and assured them of continued support. (ANI)

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