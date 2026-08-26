Karnataka: Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession held with fervour in Hassan; MP Shreyas Patel highlights message of peace, equality

A grand Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession was held in Hassan city on Wednesday, with thousands of people participating in the event to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. The procession witnessed participation from Muslim community leaders, Masjid chiefs, civic representatives and people from different sections of society. The participants highlighted the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, including peace, equality, humanity and communal harmony.

Speaking to ANI, Hassan MP Shreyas Patel said that Eid Milad-un-Nabi is a festival of peace and equality and praised the large-scale participation in the procession. "Today is a festival of peace, a festival of equality, Milad. A huge, massive procession has been going on in our Hassan city," Patel said.

The MP said he joined the rally along with Muslim leaders and Masjid chiefs, adding that the teachings of Prophet Muhammad on equality, humanity and prosperity should continue to be followed. "The massive rally we had today was a huge success and very meaningful," he added.

Earlier, tightening the security arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions, Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Prabhulinga Kavalikatti issued orders banning the use of DJ music, colour paper blasting and firecrackers from August 25 to 28. "The use of colour paper blasting and DJ music during the celebrations can damage places of worship causes inconvenience to senior citizens, the general public and patients undergoing treatment in hospitals," the officials said.

In light of these concerns and based on recommendations submitted by the Superintendent of Police, the Deputy Commissioner exercised precautionary powers under Sections 35 and 36 of the Karnataka Police Act, 1963. In a statement, Shivamogga Superintendent of Police Nikhil B said, "Tight security has been deployed across the district for the festival. Around 3,000 police personnel, 12 KSRP platoons, one RAF unit, one SAF unit and 21 DAR platoons have been deployed."

"Peace meetings have been held with leaders of all communities for the last one month. Strict adherence to the Supreme Court-mandated decibel limits for loudspeakers has also been instructed," SP further said. Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi or Mawlid, marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (SAW). The Prophet's birthday is observed on 12 Rabi ul-Awwal, which is the third month according to the Islamic calendar.

One of the most essential parts of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is to celebrate the life of the Prophet, his teachings, sufferings, and his character, as he even forgave his enemies. The Prophet's birth anniversary is generally marked by observance rather than celebration, with festivities kept to a minimum. (ANI)