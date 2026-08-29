Tripura: Missing minor girl safely brought home from Bengaluru; accused arrested

A minor girl from Sabroom, reported missing in June this year, has been safely recovered from Bengaluru and brought back to Tripura by South Tripura District Police on Friday. The accused named in the FIR has been arrested.

ANI | Updated: 29-08-2026 10:01 IST | Created: 29-08-2026 10:01 IST
Tripura: Missing minor girl safely brought home from Bengaluru; accused arrested
Accused arrested in missing Tripura minor girl case. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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A minor girl from Sabroom, reported missing in June this year, has been safely recovered from Bengaluru and brought back to Tripura by South Tripura District Police on Friday. The accused named in the FIR has been arrested. The case registered under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 was taken up on priority from the day it was registered. Investigators tracked technical and digital leads, including CDR (Call Data Record) analysis and LBS (Location Based Services) analysis, supported by NATGRID (National Intelligence Grid), and traced the girl and the accused to Bengaluru, Karnataka.

With approval of Police Headquarters, a three-member team led by Sub-Inspector Ramani Debbarma, including women police personnel, was sent to Bengaluru at once. Senior officers of Bengaluru City Police were contacted directly at the Superintendent of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police level, and with the help of Whitefield Police Station, the girl was recovered safely and the accused was arrested as per law. The accused was produced before the Learned Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bengaluru Rural District, on August 13, who granted a transit warrant for his production before the Sabroom Court by August 18.

Clearances for escorting him by air were obtained from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Airport Police, Airport Authorities and IndiGo Airlines. On August 14, the team returned to Tripura with the accused and the girl. The accused is being produced before the jurisdictional Court. The girl is being looked after strictly under child-protection procedures, with her safety, privacy and dignity as the priority. Her identity and personal details will not be disclosed, as required by law.

The girl was traced and brought back from a location over 3,000 kilometres away within weeks of the case being registered. South Tripura District Police places on record its appreciation for the cooperation extended by Police Headquarters, the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID), Bengaluru City Police, Whitefield Police Station, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Airport Authorities and IndiGo Airlines. (ANI)

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