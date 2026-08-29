Relief as stranded Maharashtra citizens return from flood-hit Nepal, express gratitude to CM Office, Centre

A group of Maharashtra residents stranded in flood-ravaged regions of Nepal has safely returned to India and is currently en route to their home state. Following their successful evacuation, the citizens interacted with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis via video call to share their relief and convey their appreciation for the state government's quick action.

During the virtual interaction, the citizens expressed deep gratitude to the Government of Maharashtra and the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) for their rapid coordination, prompt intervention, and constant support throughout the crisis. Addressing the returning citizens, CM Devendra Fadnavis credited the successful evacuation to the proactive stance of the Central leadership. He highlighted that their swift rescue was made possible due to the direct efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, who ensured immediate diplomatic coordination and ground-level relief assistance to secure the citizens' safe passage back to India.

"The Maharashtra citizens who were stranded in the flood-affected areas of Nepal have safely returned to India and are now on their way back to Maharashtra. During a video call with CM Devendra Fadnavis, they expressed their gratitude to the Government of Maharashtra and the CM's Office for their swift response and prompt intervention in ensuring their safe return to India. Speaking to the citizens, CM Devendra Fadnavis acknowledged that their timely rescue and return to India were made possible through the efforts of PM Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, who ensured that immediate assistance reached them," CMO Maharashtra posted on X. The state administration continues to monitor their journey to ensure smooth transport and assistance until they reach their respective home districts in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, an 11-member specialised medical and tunnel rescue team arrived in Nepal aboard the Indian Air Force's third assistance flight, marking a critical transition in India's disaster response from immediate supply delivery to complex, high-risk search and rescue operations. Sharing the details in a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the relief supplies were handed over to Mahabir Pun, Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation of Nepal.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared photos of the relief supplies and said an 11-member medical and tunnel rescue team is now on the ground. Earlier, the Indian Air Force had informed that its C-130 aircraft departed with 10 tonnes of essential relief supplies, including medicines and food items, to support those affected.

The first Indian aircraft departed for Nepal on August 26, carrying 10 tonnes of relief material, including temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines. A second aircraft followed on August 27, carrying 37.5 tonnes of supplies, including tents, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, dewatering pumps, kitchen sets, generators, medicines and food items.

With the third consignment of 10 tonnes, India has now dispatched 57.5 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Nepal. The latest consignment includes portable generator sets, dignity kits, food packets and water purification tablets, aimed at supporting communities affected by the disaster and strengthening relief operations on the ground.

Alongside relief supplies, India is preparing specialised assistance for a rescue operation at a hydroelectric project where people are feared to be trapped inside a tunnel. The 11-member team travelling on the third flight includes doctors, paramedics and a reconnaissance team tasked with assessing the tunnel rescue operation and determining the equipment required.

India has also offered Bailey bridges and associated technical teams to help restore connectivity in areas cut off by the floods. Jaishankar said India was providing support in line with Nepal's requirements and that New Delhi remained ready to extend further assistance."Two planes carrying essential supplies have already reached Nepal, with a third flight scheduled to take off today," Jaishankar said earlier."We have given them a range of support offers; they are evaluating it. Whatever they feel is appropriate, they will pick up for their needs," he said, underlining India's 'Neighbourhood First' approach.

The MEA has also offered to dispatch National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and associated equipment to assist Nepal's search and rescue operations, while a medical team is being sent as part of the ongoing assistance. The flash floods in the Bhotekoshi River area of Rasuwa have left widespread destruction, with hundreds of people dead or missing and key roads and communication links disrupted.

As Nepal's rescue and relief operations continue, India's latest assistance combines emergency supplies with specialised medical and rescue capabilities aimed at supporting Kathmandu's response to the disaster. (ANI)