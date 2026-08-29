DRI Mumbai busts international drug syndicate: 547g cocaine and methaqualone seized, 2 foreign nationals arrested

A search of the passenger's luggage revealed two packets bearing "LV" markings. Field tests conducted with NDPS diagnostic kits confirmed the white crystalline substance, weighing 547 grams in total, to be Cocaine and Methaqualone.

ANI | Updated: 29-08-2026 10:02 IST | Created: 29-08-2026 10:02 IST
DRI Mumbai busts international drug syndicate: 547g cocaine and methaqualone seized, 2 foreign nationals arrested
DRI Mumbai busts international drug syndicate seizes cocaine and methaqualone. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Officers from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, have successfully dismantled an international drug trafficking route operating between Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Acting on targeted intelligence regarding an inter-state transport of narcotics, DRI officers established surveillance at Mira Road, Mumbai, intercepting a Kenyan woman arriving by bus from Indore alongside a Nigerian national who had arrived to collect the delivery.

A search of the passenger's luggage revealed two packets bearing "LV" markings. Field tests conducted with NDPS diagnostic kits confirmed the white crystalline substance, weighing 547 grams in total, to be Cocaine and Methaqualone. Both foreign nationals were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and the contraband was formally seized.

DRI officials confirmed that further investigation is underway to map out downstream links and broader syndicate networks. The successful operation underscores the DRI's continuous efforts to disrupt organised narcotics smuggling and support the national Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan initiative. (ANI)

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