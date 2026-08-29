"Law and order has totally collapsed": RGP MLA Viresh Borkar slams Goa Govt over Porvorim casino shooting

Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) MLA Viresh Borkar attacked the Goa state government following a targeted shooting outside a hotel in Porvorim, declaring that law and order has completely failed in Goa. The incident occurred at approximately 8:45 PM on Friday when unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at Srinivas Nayak, Director of Majestic Pride Hotels and Resorts Private Limited, outside his hotel near a local casino.

Nayak managed to escape the attack unharmed. Police officials and investigative agencies arrived shortly after to secure the crime scene and launch a probe. Arriving at the scene to assess the situation, Borkar characterised the attack as a deliberate, planned act likely driven by personal or business revenge.

"We saw a firing take place here and this has started on a continuous basis in the state... This is like a black day in the state because law and order has totally collapsed in the state," Borkar said, addressing reporters at the site. Borkar criticised local authorities for a delayed and unclear response, noting that senior officials were initially unaware of the exact details despite the shooting taking place in a high-visibility, prime location.

"The state government and the Home Department should take moral responsibility for this and launch an immediate investigation... The IGP does not know exactly what happened... This is a prime location in Porvorim and 2 people carried out a firing here... The BJP government has toally failed in providing security and safety in the state... The incident appeared to be planned..." Borkar said. Currently, Goa Police have launched a manhunt and deployed multiple teams to trace and arrest the perpetrators. (ANI)