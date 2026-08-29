Iran government says diplomacy and defence inseparable, vows to resist US sanctions

​The Iranian ​government ‌pledged on ​Sunday to stand firm ‌against U.S. sanctions and what it called U.S.-Israeli "conspiracies," saying diplomacy ‌and defence were "complementary, ‌coordinated and inseparable" tools for protecting the country’s national ⁠interests, ​security ⁠and territorial integrity.

In a statement ⁠carried by state media, ​the government said it would ⁠pursue both tracks simultaneously ⁠and ​focus on curbing inflation, creating jobs, supporting ⁠domestic production and gradually reducing ⁠dependence ⁠on the dollar.