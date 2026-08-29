Iran government says diplomacy and defence inseparable, vows to resist US sanctions
The Iranian government pledged on Sunday to stand firm against U.S. sanctions and what it called U.S.-Israeli "conspiracies," saying diplomacy and defence were "complementary, coordinated and inseparable" tools for protecting the country’s national interests, security and territorial integrity.
In a statement carried by state media, the government said it would pursue both tracks simultaneously and focus on curbing inflation, creating jobs, supporting domestic production and gradually reducing dependence on the dollar.