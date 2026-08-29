Bihar govt rescues 100 Maharashtra pilgrims stranded in Nepal flash floods

The Bihar government safely rescued around 100 pilgrims from Maharashtra who were stranded in Kathmandu following flash floods in Nepal and sent them back to their home state by train on Saturday. The rescue operation was carried out on the directions of the Bihar Chief Minister and under the supervision of the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary, Disaster Management Department.

Following a request from the Maharashtra government, the Sitamarhi district administration took prompt action on August 28 and safely escorted the pilgrims from the Nepal border to Sitamarhi. The district administration made arrangements for food, drinking water and other essential facilities for the pilgrims in Sitamarhi.

The pilgrims were subsequently brought from Sitamarhi to Patna at around 2:30 am on August 29. The Patna district administration arranged their stay at OP Sah Community Building, where they were provided food, accommodation, medical check-ups and other necessary facilities during the night. The Bihar government also coordinated with the Chairman of the Railway Board, New Delhi, to facilitate the pilgrims' return to Maharashtra.

Following the coordination, two additional coaches were attached to the Patna-Purna Express to accommodate the pilgrims. The pilgrims departed from Patna by train for Maharashtra at around 7:30 am on Saturday under the special arrangements made by the state government.

After their safe and dignified return journey was facilitated, the pilgrims expressed their gratitude to the Bihar government as well as the Sitamarhi and Patna district administrations for their prompt response, sensitivity and coordinated relief efforts. (ANI)