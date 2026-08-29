Iran government says diplomacy and defence inseparable, vows to resist US sanctions

​The Iranian government ‌pledged on Saturday to stand firm against U.S. sanctions and ‌what it called U.S.-Israeli "conspiracies," saying ‌diplomacy and defence were "complementary, coordinated and inseparable" tools ⁠for protecting ​the ⁠country’s national interests, security and territorial ⁠integrity.

In a statement carried by ​state media, the government ⁠said it would pursue both ⁠tracks ​simultaneously and focus on curbing inflation, creating ⁠jobs, supporting domestic production and gradually ⁠reducing ⁠dependence on the dollar.