J-K: Indian Army tracks Pakistani drone intrusion in Rajouri's Behrooti Sector

The drone was spotted hovering over the General Area of Behrooti, falling under the Operational Area of Responsibility (AoR) of the 22 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles (22 JAK RIF).

ANI | Updated: 29-08-2026 10:05 IST | Created: 29-08-2026 10:05 IST
J-K: Indian Army tracks Pakistani drone intrusion in Rajouri's Behrooti Sector
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Security forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir have been put on high alert following fresh aerial activity originating from across the border in the Rajouri sector. According to inputs from Army sources in Rajouri, movement of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) from Pakistan was detected on August 28, 2026, at approximately 8:05 PM.

The drone was spotted hovering over the General Area of Behrooti, falling under the Operational Area of Responsibility (AoR) of the 22 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles (22 JAK RIF). Military personnel tracked the drone as it manoeuvred toward the Mangalnar-Dabrote axis. Alert troops immediately logged the intrusion, and the entire forward sector has been placed under tight aerial and ground surveillance to monitor any potential dropping of contraband, arms, or further incursions.

Security forces have intensified search operations in adjacent forward areas, and further official updates regarding the incident are awaited as monitoring remains active along the border. (ANI)

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