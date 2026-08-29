MP govt orders inquiry into maternal death of woman at Rewa Medical College

The Madhya Pradesh government has ordered an inquiry into the maternal death of Kalpna Mishra, who died at Medical College Rewa on August 26, and constituted a five-member committee to examine the circumstances surrounding her death.

ANI | Updated: 29-08-2026 10:07 IST | Created: 29-08-2026 10:07 IST
MP govt orders inquiry into maternal death of woman at Rewa Medical College
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Madhya Pradesh government has ordered an inquiry into the maternal death of Kalpna Mishra, who died at Medical College Rewa on August 26, and constituted a five-member committee to examine the circumstances surrounding her death. According to an order issued by the National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh, Kalpna Mishra, wife of Amit Mishra and a resident of Gram Hatwa in Rewa district, died at Medical College Rewa at 11:55 PM on August 26.

The inquiry committee will be headed by Dr Beenu Kushwaha, OBGY, Director Regulation & Policy, DoPH&ME, Madhya Pradesh, as its chairperson. Other members include Dr GS Parihar, RD Health Services, Rewa Division; Dr Bhagwan Singh Yadav, Associate Professor, Pathology Department and In-charge Blood Bank at NSCB Medical College, Jabalpur; Dr Shweta Sirsikar, Associate Professor, OBGY Department, NSCB Medical College, Jabalpur; and Dr Pankaj Budholiya, Deputy Director, Maternal Health, NHM Madhya Pradesh.

The committee has been directed to submit its findings to the Commissioner, Public Health and Medical Education, and the Managing Director of NHM within three days. The order was approved by the Commissioner, Public Health and Medical Education, and issued by Dr Saloni Sidana, Mission Director, National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

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