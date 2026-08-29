12 people from Assam remain untraced after Nepal flash floods, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that details of 12 people from the state who are yet to be traced in Nepal have been established, with efforts underway to establish contact with them and ensure their safe rescue following the devastating flash floods. In a social media post, Sarma said authorities were working to establish communication with the 12 people and ascertain their whereabouts.

"Till now we have been able to establish details of 12 people from Assam who are yet to be traced in Nepal. Efforts are underway to establish connection with them and safely rescue them," Sarma said. The list shared along with the update contains the names and details of 12 people from Assam who are reported to be stranded or missing in Nepal following the flash floods.

The individuals are from several parts of the state, including Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup Metropolitan and Nalbari. The list includes Rhitoupormo Brahma, Montri Basumatary, Soneswar Narzary, Rahul Daimary, Shatadal Nath, Pankaj Naug, Pankaj Barman, Arun Mahanta, Samar Bezbaruah, Dr Dipali Sarkar, Manash Kr Ghosh and Dr Tirtha Chaliha.

The development comes amid continuing rescue and relief operations in Nepal after devastating flash floods affected areas along the Nepal-Tibet border, leaving several people missing and disrupting communication and transportation networks. Authorities have been working to trace Indian nationals who remain uncontactable in the affected region, with communication difficulties adding to the challenges faced by rescue agencies and families.

Sarma's update provides the first consolidated details of the 12 people from Assam whose whereabouts are yet to be confirmed. The Assam government is expected to continue coordinating with agencies and authorities involved in the rescue operation to establish contact with the missing persons and facilitate their safe evacuation.

The situation remains fluid, with rescue teams continuing their efforts to locate those missing and move stranded people to safer locations. Families of the 12 individuals are awaiting further information on their whereabouts and safety. (ANI)