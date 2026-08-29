Bilaspur clash: Stone-pelting breaks out between two groups, police deployed to control situation

A clash between two groups in Bilaspur escalated into stone-pelting, prompting police to deploy forces at several locations to bring the situation under control, officials said. Bilaspur Collector Sanjay Agrawal on Friday said the incident began as a private matter and later turned into a dispute between two parties.

This was a private matter that escalated into a dispute between two parties. The situation is now under control. Security forces will conduct patrols. Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty," Agarwal told ANI. Bilaspur SSP Rajnish Singh said police teams were deployed across the area and immediate action was taken after the stone-pelting incident.

"We are bringing the situation under control. Strict action will be taken in this matter. We have deployed forces at all locations. There was an incident of stone-pelting and some people were injured, but the police reached the spot immediately. Everything is fine today. We will take the strictest possible action in this case," Singh said. Police personnel have been deployed in the affected areas, and security forces will conduct patrols to maintain law and order.

More details awaited.(ANI)