NGT directs Karnataka Pollution Board to monitor fish processing unit, orders strict waste management

The National Green Tribunal's Southern Zone Bench has directed the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to continue monitoring a fish-processing unit in Udupi district, including regular sampling and analysis of trade effluents and ambient air quality, and ordered strict compliance with environmental safeguards. A Bench of Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and Expert Member Dr Prashant Gargava directed the unit to ensure continuous operation and maintenance of its Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP), maintain complete records relating to the generation and disposal of trade effluents and fish waste, and dispose of solid waste only through authorised agencies in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026.

The Tribunal further directed the Groundwater Authority to verify that groundwater extraction by the unit remains within the limits permitted under its licence. In case of any unauthorised extraction, appropriate action shall be initiated in accordance with law. The Bench also clarified that if any future inspection finds violation of consent conditions, the authorities would be at liberty to initiate appropriate proceedings. The directions came while disposing of an application filed by an environmental protection association from Udupi district, which had alleged pollution from the fish-processing activity and discharge of untreated industrial effluents into the Papanashini River.

The applicant had contended that the unit was initially permitted only for fish-freezing activity under the Green Category but subsequently undertook Surimi fish processing, which involved increased water consumption and generation of trade effluents, fish waste and odour. The Tribunal, however, noted that the unit had subsequently applied for expansion, increasing its production capacity from 350 tonnes per month to 550 tonnes per month and modifying its manufacturing process to include processing of whole fish. The KSPCB thereafter granted fresh consent for the expanded activity under the Orange Category.

The NGT held that the allegation that the unit was operating an Orange Category activity without the requisite consent could not be accepted, as the change in categorisation was preceded by an application for expansion and corresponding permissions from the competent authority. On the pollution allegations, the Tribunal took note of the KSPCB's inspection report, which recorded that the unit was functioning in accordance with its Consent for Operation and that the ETP was operational. The treated effluent was being used for cooling tower and gardening purposes, while fish waste was stated to be managed through authorised channels.

However, the Bench pointed out that the inspection report did not specifically state whether trade effluent or treated trade effluent was being discharged, directly or indirectly, into any water body. It therefore considered continued monitoring by the pollution control authorities necessary. The Tribunal also rejected the allegation concerning violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) restrictions, noting the material placed before it showing that the unit was situated outside the CRZ limits.

While disposing of the case, the NGT highlighted the larger environmental concerns associated with fish-processing wastewater. It observed that untreated effluent containing high organic waste, if discharged into rivers, estuarine creeks or the sea, can cause significant deterioration of water quality by depleting dissolved oxygen. The Bench also emphasised that fish-processing waste should not merely be treated as waste requiring disposal but could be scientifically utilised for producing fish silage, organic fertilisers, fish protein hydrolysates, animal feed and bioenergy.

As a preventive measure, the Tribunal directed the Department of Fisheries, in coordination with the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), to examine the feasibility of developing a framework for scientific utilisation of fish-processing waste and by-products and consider issuing Standard Operating Procedures for fish-processing units. (ANI)