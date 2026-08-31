"Bomb" written on tissue paper triggers emergency landing of Dammam-Delhi Air India flight in Ahmedabad

A Dammam-Delhi Air India flight made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad Airport on Monday after a crew member found a tissue paper bearing the word "bomb" inside the aircraft's lavatory.

ANI | Updated: 31-08-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 19:53 IST
"Bomb" written on tissue paper triggers emergency landing of Dammam-Delhi Air India flight in Ahmedabad
Reopresentative image (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Dammam-Delhi Air India flight made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad Airport on Monday after a crew member found a tissue paper bearing the word "bomb" inside the aircraft's lavatory. All 32 passengers onboard were safely deboarded at Terminal 2, while security personnel are conducting a thorough check of the aircraft, Ahmedabad Police said.

The aircraft is currently being checked by security agencies as part of precautionary measures, police said. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, A Delhi-Bilaspur Alliance Air flight suffered a tyre burst during landing at Bilasa Devi Kevat Airport in Bilaspur on August 28, with all 37 passengers and four crew members on board safely evacuated from the aircraft. Speaking to ANI, Bilasa Devi Kevat Airport Director B Singh said the left tyre of the aircraft burst during landing, following which the aircraft suffered a glitch on the runway. He said the passengers and crew members were deboarded on the runway and subsequently taken safely to the terminal building.

"During landing, the left tyre burst. So, it suffered a glitch on the runway itself. There were 37 passengers and 4 crew members on board. None of them suffered any injuries. Later, they were deboarded on the runway and safely brought to the terminal building. All passengers belonged to Bilaspur," the Airport Director said. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Belgium Prime Minister to arrive in India on first official visit

Belgium Prime Minister to arrive in India on first official visit

Global
2
Bihar, Jharkhand sign MoU ending 25-year Sone River water-sharing dispute

Bihar, Jharkhand sign MoU ending 25-year Sone River water-sharing dispute

India
3
China's Xi tells Putin that foundations of ties will be stronger

China's Xi tells Putin that foundations of ties will be stronger

Global
4
Maharashtra: FIR registered against MNS' Amit Raj Thackeray, others over alleged removal of PM Modi's photo from Pune college office

Maharashtra: FIR registered against MNS' Amit Raj Thackeray, others over all...

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Morocco Wants to Be More Than a Green Export Hub: Can Chinese Investment Deliver?

Why One-Size-Fits-All Climate Policy Fails Across the BRICS Economies

Virtual Reality Feels Easier to Navigate When Headsets Show More of the Ground Below

Protecting More Than Lungs: New ICU Eye Care Plan Tackles Hidden Risks of Prone Ventilation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026