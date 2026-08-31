Maharashtra: FIR registered against MNS' Amit Raj Thackeray, others over alleged removal of PM Modi's photo from Pune college office

An FIR has been registered against Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS) president Amit Raj Thackeray and 20-25 unidentified office-bearers, students, and workers in connection with an alleged incident at Government Polytechnic in Pune's Ganeshkhind area, police said.

ANI | Updated: 31-08-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 19:59 IST
Maharashtra: FIR registered against MNS' Amit Raj Thackeray, others over alleged removal of PM Modi's photo from Pune college office
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Amit Thackeray (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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An FIR has been registered against Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS) president Amit Raj Thackeray and 20-25 unidentified office-bearers, students, and workers in connection with an alleged incident at Government Polytechnic in Pune's Ganeshkhind area, police said. According to the FIR registered at Chatushringi Police Station, the incident took place between 12:30 pm and 1:15 pm on Monday when Thackeray, accompanied by party workers, allegedly entered the college office without permission.

The complainant, Dr Rajendra Kashiram Patil, alleged that the group entered the office and removed a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi displayed there. The complaint further alleged that the group threatened the complainant and his colleagues, remained inside the office, raised slogans and created a disturbance.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Thackeray and other unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Maharashtra Police Act. Senior police officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Zone 4, Assistant Commissioner of Police of Khadki Division and officers from Chatushringi Police Station, visited the spot, according to the FIR.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

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