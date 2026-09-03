Hanuman Garhi Mahant Raju Das urges new Ram Mandir Trust CEO to prioritise welfare of devotees, saints

Hanuman Garhi Mahant Raju Das welcomed the appointment of Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (Retd) as the first CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Thursday, urging the trust to prioritise the welfare of devotees and saints. Speaking to ANI, he called upon the Ram Mandir Trust to adopt and manage gaushalas across Ayodhya and to support the maintenance of dilapidated temples.

"A salaried employee cannot replicate the kind of worship and devotion a 'Sadhu' offers. The arrangements for worship should not be commercial or artificial. They must be rooted in a spirit of true dedication and devotion," he said. "As the new CEO takes charge, I request that the Trust arrange free meals for the devotees visiting Ayodhya. The Trust should also facilitate 'darshan' for the saints of Ayodhya," Raju Das added.

"There are many 'Gaushalas' in Ayodhya that need care, and the Ram Mandir Trust should adopt and manage them. There are also numerous temples in Ayodhya that are dilapidated or in ruins due to a lack of resources. The Ram Mandir Trust should adopt these temples and oversee their maintenance," he said. Meanwhile, Mahamandaleshwar Vishnu Das Ji Maharaj also welcomed the appointment on Thursday, stating that Mishra's experience and service to the nation will help effectively manage the temple's affairs.

Speaking to ANI, Vishnu Das Ji Maharaj noted that Mishra had rendered "immense work" for the nation and was now fortunate to receive an opportunity to serve at the feet of Lord Ram. "Jeetendra Mishra has done immense work for the nation and served the country well. He has now been granted the opportunity to serve at the feet of Lord Ram Lalla. He is very fortunate," he said.

He criticized the opposition over what he described as attempts to politicise issues related to alleged thefts and scams involving offerings at the temple. "The opposition had been engaging in unsavoury politics regarding the temple, repeatedly highlighting incidents of theft and alleged scams involving offerings. This had deeply distressed the 'Sanatani' saint community," Vishnu Das Ji Maharaj said.

He expressed confidence that such incidents would not recur and that temple affairs would be managed effectively under Mishra's supervision. "The opposition kept raising this issue, but such incidents will not occur in the future. We are confident that under the supervision of CEO Jeetendra Mishra, things will be managed effectively," he said.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust appointed retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra as its Chief Executive Officer on Wednesday, while also naming three new trustees. The decisions were made during a meeting of the trust's trustees in Ayodhya. During the meeting, they discussed the CEO appointment, the filling of vacant trustee positions, the approval of the 2025–26 annual accounts, the progress of the SIT probe into alleged financial irregularities, and ongoing developments before the Supreme Court.

Mishra was appointed on the recommendation of the committee constituted to select the CEO. He possesses 39 years of experience in various branches of the Indian Air Force, extensive leadership credentials, and has been awarded the Uttam Yuddh Seva Medal. Reacting to his appointment, retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra stated that the opportunity came to him through the blessings of Lord Ram and that he would step into the new role following 43 years of overall service to the nation in the Indian Air Force.

In his first interview after being named CEO of the Ram Mandir Trust, Mishra told ANI that he was grateful for the opportunity to serve the temple and its devotees. "I consider this a great fortune that they chose me from so many candidates. I also consider this the blessings of Lord Ram that after 43 years of service to the nation in the Air Force, He has given me the opportunity to serve Sri Ram Mandir and Sri Ram bhakts," he said. (ANI)