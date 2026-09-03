PM Modi speaks to Varanasi DM, reviews flood situation; directs immediate relief for affected people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Varanasi District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar and took detailed stock of the flood situation in the city amid incessant rainfall and the rising water level of the Ganga. During the telephonic conversation, Prime Minister Modi, who is also the Member of Parliament from Varanasi, sought detailed information from the District Magistrate about the water level of the river and the arrangements being made at relief camps for flood-affected people.

The Prime Minister directed the district administration to work on a war footing for the relief of flood-affected people and ensure that all necessary facilities are made available to them immediately. He also instructed officials to make immediate arrangements wherever there is an additional requirement for relief material and expedite relief work for the affected people.

PM Modi directed the administration to maintain constant vigilance over the flood situation and relief operations and ensure that immediate assistance reaches those affected. According to the Central Water Commission, the warning level of the Ganga in Varanasi is 70.26 metres, while the river was flowing at 70.28 metres. The danger mark is at 71.26 metres.

With the water level rising at around two centimetres per hour, authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation as the river could approach the danger mark if the rise continues. As a precautionary measure, police personnel have been deployed along routes leading towards the Ganga to prevent any untoward incident. Boat operations have also been restricted from Assi Ghat to Keshav Ghat, while movement in the river has been strictly monitored.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has forecast widespread weather activity over East Uttar Pradesh from September 3 to 8. The region is likely to witness isolated to scattered rainfall from September 3 to 5 and again on September 8, while rainfall activity is expected to intensify into fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on September 6 and 7.

The IMD has also forecast isolated heavy rainfall over East Uttar Pradesh throughout the period from September 3 to 8. With continued rainfall forecast and the Ganga already above its warning level, authorities in Varanasi are maintaining heightened vigilance and monitoring the river and flood-prone areas. (ANI)