Rashid Alvi should apologise for remarks on Air Marshal Mishra: Chhattisgarh State Cooperative Bank Limited Chairman Kedar Nath Gupta 

Chhattisgarh State Cooperative Bank Limited Chairman Kedar Nath Gupta on Thursday hit out at Congress leader Rashid Alvi over his remarks questioning the appointment of retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Reacting to Alvi's remarks while speaking to ANI, Gupta said that making derogatory comments about the appointment of a former Air Marshal amounted to an insult to soldiers and demanded an apology from the Congress leader.

“The policy and intent behind any undertaking are clearly visible. If an Air Marshal is being entrusted with the responsibility for the Ram Mandir, one must understand the depth of such individuals' dedication to the nation. To speak of this in a derogatory manner is an insult to soldiers. Rashid Alvi should apologise for this,” Gupta told ANI. He further said action would be taken against those involved in any financial wrongdoing and stressed that capable people would be appointed to prevent errors.

“Action will be taken against any looter, and if errors are occurring, capable individuals will be appointed to ensure such mistakes do not happen,” Gupta said. Alvi on Wednesday questioned the appointment of retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra as the first CEO of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and asked whether there was any “hidden truth” related to Operation Sindoor behind the appointment.

“The current BJP government is appointing Supreme Court judges as Governors or members of the Rajya Sabha; this raises doubts in people's minds. And now, you have appointed a retired Air Chief as the CEO of the Ram Mandir Trust. What does he have to do with this?” Alvi had said. “I wonder if there is some hidden truth behind 'Operation Sindoor' that led to his appointment as CEO here,” he added.

Meanwhile, CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar raised allegations of financial irregularities involving funds collected for the Ram Mandir and questioned the RSS-BJP-controlled trust authorities over the issue. “The question is, what about this fund scam? In the name of Ram, crores of rupees were misappropriated and stolen from the RSS-BJP-controlled trust authorities. What explanation do they have to offer?” Kumar told ANI.

He further alleged that funds collected from devotees in the name of Ram were misused and questioned the absence of a “logical explanation” from the Prime Minister. “These people misused God's name as well. This is a serious crime and a very serious issue, and till date, there is no logical explanation from the Prime Minister,” the CPI MP said. (ANI)