'Professionalism, discipline to strengthen Ram Mandir management': Telangana BJP welcomes former Air Chief as CEO 

The Telangana BJP on Thursday welcomed the appointment of former Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir administration, describing it as a decision that could bring professionalism, discipline and greater administrative efficiency to the management of the high-profile temple. However, the party strongly criticised the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) for questioning the appointment, saying their opposition reflected political opportunism rather than any genuine concern over temple administration.

In a strongly worded statement, Telangana BJP Chief Spokesperson and Media In-charge N V Subash said it was ironic that parties which, according to him, had repeatedly shown disregard for the religious sentiments of Hindus were now objecting to the appointment of a highly accomplished former military officer to administer the affairs of the Ayodhya temple. “Why should a former soldier not be a good administrator? A military officer spends an entire career upholding discipline, integrity and commitment to the nation. The ability to administer a major institution should be judged by competence and credibility, not by whether a person is a saint or a sadhu,” Subash said.

He said the appointment of a former senior military officer should instead be viewed as an opportunity to bring greater transparency, discipline and professional management to the temple administration. Subash alleged that the Congress and SP were deliberately turning a non-issue into a controversy with an eye on the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

He said their political campaign would ultimately be rejected by people who wanted development, accountability and efficient administration. Reacting to allegations and reports concerning the handling of devotees’ donations, Subash said accountability should be demanded wherever there are credible concerns over public or religious funds. “If questions are being raised about the administration of Hindu temples, the same standards of transparency should apply to every religious institution and statutory religious body without discrimination,” he said.

The Telangana BJP expressed confidence that Air Marshal Mishra’s experience, discipline and administrative capabilities would strengthen the day-to-day functioning of the Ayodhya temple, which receives a massive daily influx of devotees. The party wished the former Air Chief success in his new responsibility and said professional administration would further enhance public confidence in the temple’s functioning and financial credibility.

Meanwhile, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust appointed retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra as its Chief Executive Officer on Wednesday, while also naming three new trustees. The decisions were made during a meeting of the trust's trustees in Ayodhya. During the meeting, they discussed the CEO appointment, the filling of vacant trustee positions, the approval of the 2025–26 annual accounts, the progress of the SIT probe into alleged financial irregularities, and ongoing developments before the Supreme Court.

Mishra was appointed on the recommendation of the committee constituted to select the CEO. He possesses 39 years of experience in various branches of the Indian Air Force, extensive leadership credentials, and has been awarded the Uttam Yuddh Seva Medal. (ANI)