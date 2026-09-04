Tripura CM Saha meets Amit Shah ahead of Village Committee polls in Tripura

The discussions are also being closely watched in the context of TIPRA Motha’s longstanding demands concerning the political, social and constitutional interests of the indigenous people of Tripura.

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 18:35 IST
Tripura CM Saha meets Amit Shah ahead of Village Committee polls in Tripura
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi with TIPRA Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma and BJP’s North East Coordinator Sambit Patra (Photo/X/@DrManikSaha2). Image Credit: ANI
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Ahead of the upcoming Village Committee elections in Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha along with TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday. The BJP’s North East Coordinator Sambit Patra was also present in the meeting, according to the chief minister’s office. The meeting between Shah, Saha and Pradyot Kishore comes amid efforts to work out a broader understanding between the BJP and TIPRA Motha for the forthcoming local body polls. The discussions are also being closely watched in the context of TIPRA Motha’s longstanding demands concerning the political, social and constitutional interests of the indigenous people of Tripura.

After the meeting, Chief Minister Saha said on social media that “During the meeting, we had a fruitful and constructive discussion on matters of mutual importance and the development and welfare of the people of Tripura." Although the Chief Minister did not disclose details of the issues discussed, the meeting is being viewed as an important step in the ongoing political dialogue between the BJP and TIPRA Motha ahead of the Village Committee elections.

TIPRA Motha, which emerged as a major political force in Tripura on the plank of protecting indigenous interests, had entered into an alliance with the BJP following the 2023 Assembly elections. The party has continued to press for implementation of issues connected with its demands, including greater constitutional safeguards and political rights for the indigenous population. With the Village Committee polls approaching, the outcome of the Delhi discussions could have a bearing on seat-sharing, electoral coordination and the broader political understanding between the two parties in Tripura. (ANI)

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