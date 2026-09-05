Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Celebrates Janmashtami at Historic Dabhoda Temple

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel actively participated in the Janmashtami celebrations at the historically significant Shri Ranchhodraiji Temple located in Dabhoda village of Gandhinagar district. The event took place on Saturday, marking a blend of cultural and spiritual significance as the Chief Minister engaged in various religious rituals to honor the birth of Lord Krishna.

The Chief Minister was blessed by Temple Mahant Shri Shri Hariram Swami 1008 Mahamandaleshwar, accompanied by a ceremonious reception by village leaders and residents. The community welcomed CM Patel with traditional symbols of honor, including a turban, shawl, and memento. Expressing hopes for peace and prosperity, Patel extended his Janmashtami greetings to the populace, reflecting the celebration's blend of community and spirituality.

Key political figures, including Gandhinagar South MLA Alpesh Thakor, were present during the festivities, alongside villagers, panchayat members, and temple officials. The celebration was marked by a deep spiritual ambiance with the chanting of Vedic mantras and conch shells, culminating in a divine spectacle of cultural synthesis that underscores the broader traditions of Sanatan culture.