Escalation in Lebanon: Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Challenged

On Sunday, Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon resulted in the death of four individuals, including two women, according to the Lebanese health ministry. Israel described the strikes as retaliation for perceived Hezbollah drone attacks in areas held by its forces.

Although a ceasefire, mediated by the U.S., was agreed upon with Hezbollah in June, Israel maintains operations within a self-declared security zone in southern Lebanon. The Lebanese health ministry noted that the strikes claimed the lives of two men in the zone's periphery and two women further north in Arab Salim.

Prior to the strikes, the Israeli military issued a rare evacuation warning for areas around a targeted building in Arab Salim, used by Hezbollah, at 6 a.m. local time. Alongside the fatalities, six people, including two girls, were injured in the assault.