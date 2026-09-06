Escalation in Lebanon: Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Challenged

Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Sunday claimed four lives, amid ongoing tensions with Hezbollah. Despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire, conflicts continue as Israel cites retaliation for drone attacks. Lebanon's health ministry confirmed more casualties in continued violence, stressing the fragile state of peace in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 14:59 IST
Escalation in Lebanon: Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Challenged
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On Sunday, Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon resulted in the death of four individuals, including two women, according to the Lebanese health ministry. Israel described the strikes as retaliation for perceived Hezbollah drone attacks in areas held by its forces.

Although a ceasefire, mediated by the U.S., was agreed upon with Hezbollah in June, Israel maintains operations within a self-declared security zone in southern Lebanon. The Lebanese health ministry noted that the strikes claimed the lives of two men in the zone's periphery and two women further north in Arab Salim.

Prior to the strikes, the Israeli military issued a rare evacuation warning for areas around a targeted building in Arab Salim, used by Hezbollah, at 6 a.m. local time. Alongside the fatalities, six people, including two girls, were injured in the assault.

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