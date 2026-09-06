Escalating Tensions: New Rules in U.S.-Iran Conflict

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has delivered a stern warning to the United States, indicating that the "rules of the game" in their ongoing conflict have fundamentally changed.

This statement follows the U.S.'s recent strike on several Iranian tankers in the Gulf, escalating tensions in the region.

Qalibaf emphasized that any future attacks on Iran's interests or security will be met with a more intense and rapid response, signalling a potentially dangerous shift in the geopolitical landscape.