Escalating Tensions: New Rules in U.S.-Iran Conflict

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warns the U.S. of changed dynamics in their conflict following recent confrontations in the Gulf, pledging swifter and more intense retaliation against any future aggression towards Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 15:03 IST
Escalating Tensions: New Rules in U.S.-Iran Conflict
Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has delivered a stern warning to the United States, indicating that the "rules of the game" in their ongoing conflict have fundamentally changed.

This statement follows the U.S.'s recent strike on several Iranian tankers in the Gulf, escalating tensions in the region.

Qalibaf emphasized that any future attacks on Iran's interests or security will be met with a more intense and rapid response, signalling a potentially dangerous shift in the geopolitical landscape.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

Pakistan
2
Protecting Tanzania’s Children: Why Ending Corporal Punishment and FGM Is the Next Big Test

Protecting Tanzania’s Children: Why Ending Corporal Punishment and FGM Is th...

Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic IPO launch shifts toward mid-October, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic IPO launch shifts toward mid-October, sources say

Global
4
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Behind Stronger Current Accounts: How Trade and Capital Controls Can Reshape Economic Stability

Can AI Close the Productivity Gap? IMF Study Reveals What Developing Economies Need Most

Geopolitical Shocks Are Reshaping Cross-Border Investment, With Developing Economies Hit Harder

Can Digital Payments Make African Banks More Resilient? Nigeria Offers a Cautious Yes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026