Iran's Stern Warning: Changing Dynamics in US-Iran Relations

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has issued a stern warning to the United States, claiming that the dynamics of their conflict have evolved. This announcement comes immediately after the U.S. targeted Iranian tankers in the Gulf.

Qalibaf emphasized that any future attacks against Iranian interests will invite a swift, substantial, and more painful retaliation. His comments, shared on his Telegram channel, highlight escalating tensions in the region.

This development underscores the fragile state of U.S.-Iran relations, as both sides navigate a complex geopolitical landscape fraught with risks of further escalation.