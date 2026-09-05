Anticipated Verdict: Jhiram Ghati Naxal Attack Case Reaches Conclusion After 13 Years

The NIA Special Court in Jagdalpur is set to deliver its verdict on the 2013 Jhiram Ghati Naxal attack, which claimed at least 29 lives. The attack, involving prominent Congress leaders, has remained politically significant in Chhattisgarh, with investigations spanning over a decade and involving multiple judicial inquiries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 13:42 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 13:42 IST
Anticipated Verdict: Jhiram Ghati Naxal Attack Case Reaches Conclusion After 13 Years
National Investigation Agency (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thirteen years after the tragic 2013 Jhiram Ghati Naxal attack, which resulted in the deaths of at least 29 people, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Jagdalpur is poised to deliver its verdict on Saturday. The attack targeted a convoy of Congress leaders, marking a politically charged incident in Chhattisgarh's history.

The ambush took place in Jhiram Valley, Bastar, with a convoy of Congress leaders returning from a political rally, 'Parivartan Yatra', ahead of the 2013 Assembly Elections. Among the deceased were state Congress chief Nand Kumar Patel and former Union minister Vidya Charan Shukla. Allegations of security failures soon prompted a transition of the case to the NIA, compounded by demands for a probe from the Congress party.

Over the years, investigations by the NIA, a Special Investigation Team, and two judicial commissions have scrutinized various angles of the case. The political blame game continues as former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel accuses the BJP of security lapses, while ex-BJP leader Raman Singh criticizes Baghel for politicizing the tragedy. The forthcoming verdict could significantly impact the political landscape in Chhattisgarh.

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