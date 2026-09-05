Political Scandal Unfolds: Bhardwaj's Arrest Ignites Delhi Protests

Swatantra Bhardwaj, accused of assaulting a protester's father, is in police custody, sparking political uproar. Amidst viral footage and new allegations under the POCSO Act, political entities like LJP distance themselves, demanding strict action. The controversy revolves around CJP-led protests at Jantar Mantar, raising political tensions in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 15:06 IST
Political Scandal Unfolds: Bhardwaj's Arrest Ignites Delhi Protests
Swatantra Bhardwaj (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in Delhi's political landscape, Swatantra Bhardwaj has been placed in police custody following his remand at the Karkardooma Court complex. Detained on charges of assaulting Sanjay Kumar, Bhardwaj's arrest comes months after a protest erupted under the Cockroach Janta Party's banner at Jantar Mantar.

The incident gained widespread attention after a video surfaced on social media, where Bhardwaj presumably bragged about injuring Kumar without facing jail time due to alleged political ties. Further complicating matters, fresh charges under the POCSO Act have been filed against Bhardwaj, with additional provisions from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act now included in the ongoing investigation.

Political ramifications are evident as the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) disassociated from Bhardwaj's claims of protection through party affiliations. The LJP has urged law enforcement to clarify its non-involvement and insisted on strict action against the accused. This development not only highlights the volatile nature of political protests but also underscores the intricate web of allegations now under scrutiny.

TRENDING

1
$500 Million for Ecuador: The Hard Part Is Fixing Finances Without Deepening Hardship

$500 Million for Ecuador: The Hard Part Is Fixing Finances Without Deepening...

Ecuador
2
UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

Pakistan
3
EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

Ukraine
4
Argentina to speed up sanctions on firms involved in Falklands oil projects

Argentina to speed up sanctions on firms involved in Falklands oil projects

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Bioenergy Can Support Decarbonisation, but Its Economics Are Getting Tougher

The Hidden Trade-Off of AI in Higher Education

How the Platform Economy Turns Interface Design Into a Privacy Risk

Why Electrification Has Not Ended Energy Poverty in South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026