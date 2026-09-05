Political Scandal Unfolds: Bhardwaj's Arrest Ignites Delhi Protests

In a significant development in Delhi's political landscape, Swatantra Bhardwaj has been placed in police custody following his remand at the Karkardooma Court complex. Detained on charges of assaulting Sanjay Kumar, Bhardwaj's arrest comes months after a protest erupted under the Cockroach Janta Party's banner at Jantar Mantar.

The incident gained widespread attention after a video surfaced on social media, where Bhardwaj presumably bragged about injuring Kumar without facing jail time due to alleged political ties. Further complicating matters, fresh charges under the POCSO Act have been filed against Bhardwaj, with additional provisions from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act now included in the ongoing investigation.

Political ramifications are evident as the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) disassociated from Bhardwaj's claims of protection through party affiliations. The LJP has urged law enforcement to clarify its non-involvement and insisted on strict action against the accused. This development not only highlights the volatile nature of political protests but also underscores the intricate web of allegations now under scrutiny.