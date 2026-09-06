Greece's Economic Rebound: PM Mitsotakis Announces Ambitious Fiscal Measures Ahead of 2027 Elections

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis declared no early elections after introducing tax cuts and wage increases. Despite a dip in popularity due to a cost-of-living crisis, he aims to secure a third term in 2027 elections. The measures aim to bolster economic growth and reduce unemployment and public debt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 16:35 IST
Greece's Economic Rebound: PM Mitsotakis Announces Ambitious Fiscal Measures Ahead of 2027 Elections
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

In a decisive move to regain political traction, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has ruled out the possibility of snap elections. His announcement comes on the heels of significant tax cuts and wage hikes, aimed at bolstering Greece's economy amidst a challenging cost-of-living crisis.

Despite his center-right government's re-election with a substantial 40.5% of the vote in 2023, Mitsotakis faces dwindling public support, now below 30%. The pressure is mounting as the nation grapples with allegations of corruption and persistent economic challenges. Yet, Mitsotakis remains optimistic about securing another term in the 2027 elections.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister unveiled an ambitious €3.5 billion fiscal package, designed to lower unemployment and debt levels while spurring economic growth. Crucial measures include tax breaks for low-income sectors and bonuses for public employees, a strategic effort to leverage Greece's positive economic momentum post-2009 financial crisis.

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