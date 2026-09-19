Delhi: 32-year-old man arrested for allegedly drugging, raping woman on pretext of eye check-up

The Delhi Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a 43-year-old woman at his residence in northwest Delhi under the pretext of getting her eyes examined, officials said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Vikas, a resident of Tri Nagar in Delhi.

According to police officials, the accused was arrested by a team from the Keshav Puram police station following a complaint lodged by the survivor. In her statement, the woman alleged that the accused had lured her to his house on the pretext of facilitating an eye check-up. Once inside the premises, the accused allegedly made her unconscious and subsequently subjected her to sexual assault.

Following the victim's complaint, the police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the law and initiated legal proceedings. Officials confirmed that the accused has been arrested and taken into custody.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. Earlier, in a separate incident, a 16-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly subjected to a brutal gang-rape aboard a moving sleeper bus that travelled nearly 47 kilometres across the national capital region before the suspects abandoned her near a major transit terminal, police said.

The incident reportedly occurred on the night of August 4 in a sleeper bus in the Kashmere Gate area. The police have arrested the bus driver, Kuldeep, and the conductor, Sandeep, in connection with the case. According to police sources, the victim is a Class 11 student hailing from the Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh.

As per the victim, the driver and conductor subsequently raped her and threatened to kill her when she resisted. The accused dropped the victim off on the Ring Road near the Kashmere Gate bus terminal late at night and fled the scene. A terrified student contacted the Kashmere Gate police and reported the entire incident. Police have arrested both accused individuals from a bus parking lot in Timarpur and seized the sleeper bus used in the crime. Following the incident, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took suo motu cognisance of the incident. NHRC issued notices to the Police Commissioners of Delhi and Gautam Budh Nagar and the Superintendent of Police, Mainpuri, seeking a detailed report on the matter.