Centre appoints seven judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

Nivedita Anil Sharma and Nisha Sahay Saxena have been appointed as judges of the Delhi High Court, while Sanjay Sharma, Bharat Parashar, Aditi Choudhary, Dinesh Bhatt and Arun Bhardwaj have been appointed as additional judges.

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 13:51 IST
Centre appoints seven judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges
Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Centre on Saturday notified the appointment of seven judicial officers as judges and additional judges of the Delhi High Court, following the recommendations of the Supreme Court Collegium. Nivedita Anil Sharma and Nisha Sahay Saxena have been appointed as judges of the Delhi High Court, while Sanjay Sharma, Bharat Parashar, Aditi Choudhary, Dinesh Bhatt and Arun Bhardwaj have been appointed as additional judges.

The appointments have been made by the President in exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India. The appointments come days after the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, approved the proposal for appointment of judicial officers as judges of the Delhi High Court at its meeting held on September 10, 2026.

The Collegium had recommended eight judicial officers for elevation to the Delhi High Court. Among the newly appointed judicial officers, Arun Bhardwaj is currently serving as the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court. The other appointees have also held senior judicial positions in the Delhi district judiciary, including as Principal District and Sessions Judges and Special Judges.

The appointments come amid vacancies in the Delhi High Court, which has a sanctioned strength of 60 judges. The elevation of the judicial officers is expected to strengthen the working strength of the High Court and bring senior judicial officers from the district judiciary to the High Court bench. The government notification categorises the appointments into two judges and five additional judges, completing the formal appointment process for the seven judicial officers. (ANI)

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