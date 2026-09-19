Delhi Police Head constable, wife found dead inside locked Narela flat; probe underway

A Delhi Police Head Constable and his wife were found dead inside their flat in Narela on Saturday after police received a PCR call regarding a house locked from inside.

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 16:39 IST
Delhi Police Head constable, wife found dead inside locked Narela flat; probe underway
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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A Delhi Police Head Constable and his wife were found dead inside their flat in Narela on Saturday after police received a PCR call regarding a house locked from inside. According to police, the call was received at around 1 pm regarding the locked house under the jurisdiction of Narela Police Station. Upon reaching the spot, the flat was found locked from inside.

With the assistance of the Fire Brigade, police personnel entered the flat, where two persons were found dead in the same room. The deceased have been identified as Head Constable Monu, aged around 40 years, who is presently posted in North District, and his wife Meenu, aged 35 years.

Delhi Police said that following the incident, teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Crime Team and senior police officers visited the spot. The bodies have been shifted to Raja Harish Chandra Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police said legal proceedings are underway and further investigation is being conducted to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the deaths.

In a separate case, a 30-year-old woman died after her husband allegedly shot her during an altercation in Delhi’s Tigri area. A Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at around 8 am on Thursday regarding a woman having sustained a gunshot injury. Police reached the spot and found the woman injured with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. She was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment, where she was declared brought dead, police said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Poonam and her husband Kamlesh were involved in an altercation, and Kamlesh was allegedly under the influence of liquor, according to police. During the altercation, Kamlesh allegedly took out a country-made pistol and fired a shot while threatening to kill himself and his wife, resulting in Poonam sustaining a gunshot injury, police said.

Kamlesh was apprehended at the spot, and the weapon of offence was recovered, according to Delhi Police. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

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